Morris Site Machinery Highly Commended at Midlands Business Awards

Shrewsbury-headquartered manufacturer and supplier of site equipment, Morris Site Machinery, has been ‘Highly Commended’ at the Midlands Business Awards for its commitment to export.

The 12th annual awards, which celebrate the finest business talent the Midlands has to offer, took place at the Leicester Athena on 23rd February and celebrated a range of businesses from manufacturers and service providers, to universities and young entrepreneurs.

Morris Site Machinery was a finalist in the ‘Exporter of the Year’ category for its continued commitment to expansion of the business overseas. The company saw its export sales grow by 128% in 2017 with continued growth expected this coming year.

The company was highly commended at the awards for its commitment to innovation and leading initiatives such as the Halo soft light, battery powered lighting and its TL90 Ultimate lighting tower which offers a near 300-hour run time from a single tank of fuel.

Others in the category included Thermotex Engineering Ltd, Write Size Ltd and Fancy Me Ltd.

Phil Winnington, International Business Director, said: “We were delighted to be selected as a finalist at the Midlands Business Awards, especially since the Midlands is the heart of manufacturing and there is plenty of competition for companies exporting overseas.

“To be highly commended in this category is an honour and we look forward to continuing to grow our international footprint over the coming year.”