Business support roadshows return to Shropshire

A free roadshow that aims to help business owners help their organisation grow will be heading out in Shropshire again this year.

Business Growth workshops will be held in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Shrewsbury from March to June to signpost established business owners to the national and local business support and funding that is available.

The Business Growth Roadshow is being delivered on behalf of The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire by business coaching and mentoring experts Good2Great.

The sessions will take place in Bridgnorth on March 15, Ludlow on April 12, Oswestry on June 7 and Shrewsbury on June 28.

The three-hour workshops will help people understand how to accelerate business growth, where to source and how to successfully apply for grant funding, identify

opportunities for their business and access fully funded follow up support.

Yasmin Sulaman, Business Support Officer, from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said: “This is the second series of Business Growth Roadshows we have hosted in Shropshire.

“There is a wide range of funding and support available for Shropshire SMEs to aid business growth and these free roadshows will offer them tailored and succinct advice so they can explore the opportunities and support that is relevant to them.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to explore the support they need to implement their growth plans, unlock potential in their business and take the relevant steps towards realising their business dreams.”

To reserve a free place, register at www.businessgrowthroadshow.co.uk.