Two weeks to go to 2018 Businesses for Children Awards

There are less than two weeks to go until Shropshire’s Businesses for Children Awards 2018, which will see organisations across the county awarded for their hard work with children and young people.

The short-listed candidates are counting the days until the ceremony on March 10, where they will find out if they will be this year’s winners.

The black tie and gown evening will take place at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, for the fifth year in a row.

Businesses have been shortlisted in 12 categories, which include Shropshire Childminder, Children’s Product, Business for Babes, Nursery/Pre-school, Educational Business and Sports Business.

The evening, which will be hosted by BBC Shropshire film critic Carl Jones, will begin with a drinks reception at 7pm.

During dinner, a game of Heads and Tails will be held to raise money for this year’s charity of the year, Empathy, which aims to improve the lives of families living with children with high functioning autism spectrum disorder or additional needs through provision of regular social activities.

Last year, nearly £700 was raised for Homestart Telford and Wrekin.

The ceremony is sponsored by a wide variety of businesses and organisations, which all recognised the need to stand up and support valuable community events.

The headline sponsor is Henshalls Insurance Brokers, based in Newport.

This year there are 14 sponsors, from large organisations such as Wolverhampton Theatre Grand to small businesses such as JS Business Admin. Other sponsors include J&PR, CLCA Company Limited, SJF Design and Print, Yarrington, Park Inn by Radisson, Vehicle Glass Conversions, Ke-design, Memo Office, PC Net, Yarrington, MGP Accountants, photographer Ed Bagnall, Jungle HR, Jungleland, Cyclone and Vehicle Glass Conversions.

Rhea Alton, who heads up the BCA team, said this year’s award ceremony will see many fantastic businesses recognised for their hard work providing activities and education for the county’s children.

She said: “Our judges have been out and about visiting all our short-listed businesses and they have had a very tough time choosing the winners.

“This year we have a few surprises in store at the event – we even have a brand new trophy which has been brought in at the request of one of our judges and will be presented to one of our shortlisted businesses on the night! It is set to be another fantastic evening.

“We are so proud of all the businesses and organisations who have been shortlisted. “It is such an achievement and shows the value people place on the work they do with children and young people in our county.”

To find out more about the BCAs visit www.bcawards.co.uk