Midshire named RISO Platinum Star Partner

Local office technology supplier Midshire® is proud to announce it is the only company in the UK to be named Platinum Star Partner by international manufacturer RISO.

The highest of the newly launched eight-tier partner programme, Star Partner status is achieved when dealers consistently hit high Platinum Star Partner sales targets.

Dealers must also hold sufficient machine, spare part, and consumable stock, ensure engineers are properly trained on all products, and keep their websites and social media channels up-to-date with the latest RISO products.

A global leader in unique innovative print solutions, RISO joined the UK to its impressive worldwide repertoire of over 180 countries 25 years ago, becoming one of the nation’s premier print providers ever since.

When speaking about the relationship between Midshire and RISO, Midshire Managing Director Julian Stafford says: “Many people don’t know I actually began my career in office technology as National Sales Manager of RISO UK.”

He continues: “RISO’s biggest competitor at the time was Alcatel, and Midshire was the biggest Alcatel dealer in the UK, so I approached Midshire’s MD Phil Powell and the products spoke for themselves, he swiftly opted to supply the superior RISO range instead.”

Julian concludes: “Shortly after, I joined Midshire as MD of the Northern office in 1997, and I’m proud to say we’ve been RISO’s no.1 dealer in the UK and Europe ever since.”

Utilising its unique and innovative ForceJet technology, the Japanese manufacturer creates the fastest, economical, and heat-free A4 cut-sheet inkjet printers in the world.

Organisations that reach Platinum Star Partner status enjoy the highest level of benefits across the entire RISO range, including: competitive pricing, sponsored call days, sales and marketing support, and financial incentives.

Midshire installed the first RISO A2 Digital Duplicator in the UK last year at Kingston University, which keeps the institution leading the way in art, design, and digital print.

Tatsuo Murakami, Managing Director of RISO UK comments: “We have a long relationship with Midshire and are proud they have achieved Platinum Star Partner status. We share the same customer satisfaction values, which is vital in a Partner Programme.”

Midshire was acquired by international manufacturer Sharp Electronics Europe in July 2017, and will continue to supply RISO’s unique range as the perfect complement to the Sharp portfolio of products.