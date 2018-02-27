Legal Notary notches up a decade of services in prestigious role

A solicitor from a leading Shropshire law firm is celebrating 10 years of service in a rare and prestigious role.

Justin Parker, from county firm mfg Solicitors, is one of just 850 notaries in the whole of England and Wales – out of a legal profession spanning more than 130,000 solicitors.

The role, granted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, dates back more than 500 years and involves legal matters spanning international borders.

Mr Parker, a partner at mfg, who have offices in both Shropshire and Worcestershire, handles complex matters such as powers of attorney for use overseas and purchasing land or property abroad. He was made a notary in 2008 by the then Archbishop, The Most Rev Rowan Williams.

Mr Parker said: “We are a small group of lawyers but the work we do is essential for people needing to carry out official matters or business in another legal jurisdiction.

“I can’t quite believe it’s been 10 years but perhaps they’ve flown by due to the varied nature of the work.

“The work can include anything from power of attorney for use in Spain, to buying property in France or as far away as Botswana, the USA or Australia. It has been extremely rewarding helping people and businesses across the world and I look forward to continuing, certainly for a few more years.”

Notaries were appointed on the authority of the Pope by the Archbishop of Canterbury until 1533. Following the break with Rome, the Archbishop made the appointments on the authority of the Crown.

They will frequently certify documents for use abroad, such as birth or marriage certificates, helping people going through complicated procedures including immigration or emigration.

The firm’s Susan Morrissy, who works at the mfg’s Ludlow office, is also an authorised notary.