Free breakfast briefings to provide employment law update for businesses

Wide reaching changes to data protection laws and new employment legislation are just two of the issues that will be tackled at free breakfast briefings in Shropshire next month.

Legal experts from law firm FBC Manby Bowdler will share advice and analysis of the latest developments affecting employers at the events at Juneau House at Shrewsbury Business Park on March 13 and at the Marches Growth Hub in Telford on March 14.

The hour-long briefings will focus on the legal requirements for businesses in readiness for the General Data Protection Regulation that comes into force on May 25 and an update on new legislation being implemented from April including the Government’s response to the Taylor Review of employment practices.

The briefing will also review recent case law and the latest cases on whistleblowing, harassment, equal pay, working time and unfair dismissal.

Julia Fitzsimmons, Employment Partner at FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “These sessions are designed for all employers, managers, business owners, or anyone working in human resources.

“We will present the key changes in particular on data protection, case law and employment legislation that will affect businesses and how that will impact on employers.

“The briefing will be succinct and easy to understand, giving employers the key points they need to take away for consideration within their business Our Employment team will also be on hand to tackle questions on specific queries anyone may have.”

The events include a light breakfast and refreshments. The briefings open at 8am for an 8.30am start.

Free places can be reserved by emailing marketing@fbcmb.co.uk or contacting Dixie Whitten on 01902 702043.