Shropshire-based Fabdec partner with Ninkasi to drive industry innovation

Shropshire manufacturer Fabdec has partnered with pioneering brewkit rental providers Ninkasi to provide an affordable way to facilitate growth and innovation for breweries across the country.

Ninkasi operates a unique brewkit rental service, delivering fermenting vessels for hire on flexible terms from as little as eight weeks up to five years.

By providing the Fabdec-produced vessels for hire at low-cost and a quick turnaround Ninkasi lowers the risk associated with scaling up for small breweries, accommodates short-term capacity increases and facilitates experimentation into new product flavours and unconventional formats.

Fabdec manufactures a range of high quality stainless steel fermenting vessels that provide unique product customisation with variations in shape, size, fittings and accessories available.

Peter Godwin, director of Ninkasi Brewkit Rentals spoke on why they have chosen Fabdec to deliver their range of vessels: “We knew that as our concept is an industry-first we’d need top-of-the-line fermentation vessels that are locally sourced and provide fantastic quality.

“That’s why Fabdec have been a key player in supplying our product offering, providing high quality and a variety of setups depending on the demands of a brewery. It really is state-of-the-art technology and being locally sourced allows us to turn around deliveries quickly while supporting the local economy.

“We have ambitious growth plans for 2018 and we’re excited to continue working with Fabdec to provide an affordable route to expansion for UK breweries.”

Chris Powell, managing director of Fabdec added: “The growth in microbreweries and micropubs has seen demand for fermentation vessels soar through 2017 and we expect that to continue as we move into 2018.

“Supporting these unique ventures through partnerships with organisations like Ninkasi is something we’re immensely proud of at Fabdec, particularly providing a viable route to growth and innovation for the fast growing and dynamic breweries that are driving the industry forward with their new concepts.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to provide our products to the next generation of British breweries with Ninkasi and watching their development as they grow to shape the industry in the future.”