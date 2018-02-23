Land for sale could enable expansion of Ellesmere Business Park

Companies have the chance to take advantage of a building opportunity in north Shropshire which already has planning consent for commercial use.

The 16.4 acre site is located next to Ellesmere Business Park on the north western edge of the town and the sale is being handled by Halls Commercial Property based in Shrewsbury.

James Evans of Halls said the site provided an excellent opportunity for building commercial premises in an ideal position.

“The site is well-located commercial or industrial land and is being offered for sale by informal tender,” he said.

“It’s a substantial commercial development opportunity for someone with the vision to start with a blank canvas and create something for the future.

“It is currently agricultural land and is accessed off the road leading to Ellesmere Industrial Estate and has existing planning consent for commercial use.

“The site is only eight miles from Oswestry, 16 from Shrewsbury and 24 from Chester, so it is central and easily accessible to a number of towns and cities – with Telford and the West Midlands within easy travelling distance one way and North Wales, Merseyside and Manchester to the west and north.

“Outline planning permission was granted for the land five years ago for a proposed extension to the business park and this is an ideal time for companies to take advantage of an exciting opportunity to put their own stamp on the area by taking part in its development.”