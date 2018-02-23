Encore Receives Seventh Gold Standard Accreditation

Leading recruitment agency Encore Personnel has attained Audited status with the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) for a seventh time.

Encore, which has an office in Telford, was assessed against the requirements of the Employment Agencies Act, the Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses Regulations 2003 and the REC’s Code of Professional Practice.

This initiative run by the REC, the professional body for the UK’s £31 billion private recruitment industry, is the most comprehensive audit of its kind. It provides successful recruiters with an accreditation which confirms the agency is conducting its business ethically, in accordance with the legal requirements and with the REC Code.

Established in 2001, Encore Personnel specialises in the placement of permanent and temporary staff in in the logistics, engineering, industrial, aviation, driving, managed service and energy sectors. The agency which has 13 employees at its Telford office, has held the 2-year accreditation since 2004, being awarded it seven times running.

Commenting on achieving REC Audited status, Compliance Manager at Encore Phil Tilt said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded this industry gold standard for the fourteenth year running, as it is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams to provide the very best service to both our customers and candidates across a very broad cross section of sectors. It shows we go above and beyond what is expected in order to demonstrate excellent compliance procedures.

“REC Audited Status sets us apart as ethically-aware, forward thinking and innovative recruitment experts with a thoroughly robust and progressive approach to best practice, staff training, candidate well being and customer service. Well done to every team member at Encore who has worked hard to help us meet this prestigious benchmark for another year running.”

REC Chief Executive, Kevin Green added: “Congratulations to Encore Personnel for achieving REC Audited status. In doing so they join an elite group of recruitment agencies across the UK that have achieved this high standard.

“This accreditation recognises that we have rigorously audited Encore Personnel and found that it is performing to the highest professional standards and represents best practice in our sector.”