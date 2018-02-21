Metamorph Law acquires Terry Jones Solicitors

Metamorph Law Limited has acquired the long-established Shropshire practice, Terry Jones Solicitors.

Founder and MD, Terry Jones, has been a leading practitioner in the County for more than 40 years. Having been a partner in a local firm, he started his own business in 2000 in Shrewsbury and subsequently expanded into Telford, Newport and Bridgnorth.

This acquisition strengthens and enhances Metamorph Law’s existing Shrewsbury offering, which currently trades under the Linder Myers brand, by bringing additional expertise in Commercial and Agricultural matters, a strong Matrimonial, Family and Childcare team, a well-established Crime practice and further Residential Conveyancing and Trust and Estates resources.

Terry Jones will join the local Metamorph Law management team, working closely with Metamorph Law’s local leader and National Head of Trusts and Estates, Richard Ashton, to integrate the two businesses.

Metamorph Law’s Group MD, Alan Webb, commented: “The acquisition of Terry Jones Solicitors adds further depth and quality to our operations and brings some of the leading legal teams in the area into our business. There is a great fit with our existing offering in Shropshire.

“It adds a fantastic and respected local brand to our stable and fits perfectly with our strategy to grow as a single business with multiple brands.”

Terry Jones commented: “Having known some of the Metamorph Law senior management team for many years, I feel that the ethos and direction of Metamorph Law coincide with my own vision and objectives for the future. I am confident that joining Metamorph Law is the best way forward to ensure long-term benefits for the clients, staff, and the brand that I have built up over many years.”

Richard Ashton added “I have known and respected Terry for many years and am delighted now to have the opportunity to work alongside him to integrate and continue to develop and grow our business.”