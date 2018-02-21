Laura joins the Dyke Yaxley team

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed a new face to its growing corporate accounts team.

Laura Welding has joined Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants at their offices in Old Potts Way, in Shrewsbury, and taken up an Accounts Semi Senior position.

“I am very pleased to have passed my professional exams so quickly and to have passed them all first time, so to have the opportunity to now be part of an experienced and knowledgeable team is a great way to develop my accountancy career,” said Laura.

As part of the corporate and accounts department, Laura will be working on preparing accounts for bookkeeping and payroll, administration, and drafting tax calculations.

She will also work on planning, supervising and assisting in all the accounts work associated with limited companies and on other specialised assignments, as well as completing audit files and VAT returns.

Managing Director Laurie Riley said Laura was the latest new face to join Dyke Yaxley’s ever-growing team, and she had already settled in extremely well.

“It’s always fantastic to see young accountants developing their skills, and we’re very proud of the structure we have in place here that encourages our staff to continue their training alongside their everyday responsibilities.

“Laura is working very well with her colleagues in the corporate and accounts department, and we believe we can offer her unlimited possibilities when it comes to building a successful career in the industry.”