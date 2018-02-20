Family firm Tudor Griffiths Group branches out

A Shropshire company is certainly keeping it in the family when it comes to protecting the environment for future generations.

Tudor Griffiths Group is based in Ellesmere, and the company has committed to a programme of sustainable forestry management on land owned by the Griffiths family in the local area.

Managing Director, Tudor Griffiths, said: “The first step in our programme was to plant 2000 Douglas Fir trees in three acres on the Aston Estate, just outside Oswestry, and at another site in English Frankton.

“And to ensure the land is managed successfully for generations to come, we enlisted the help of my two sons Oliver and Harry, who will play a key role in the sustainable approach over the coming years.”

Tudor Griffiths Group is one of the UK’s leading independent businesses supplying construction materials and building supplies, ready mixed concrete, skip hire, waste management and recycling.

“My family have owned and managed the company for more than 140 years, and we now employ more than 250 people, so our commitment to the local area is clear for all to see,” said Mr Griffiths.

“By implementing a structured and sustainable forestry management plan, we hope to balance out our environmental footprint still further, and cultivate the trees to incorporate them into our TG Enviro processes at our Wood Lane site in Ellesmere.”

TG Enviro offers a fully-integrated waste management service to all commercial, construction, agricultural and retail businesses, and domestic customers. The service is made up of TG Renewable Energy, TG Skip Hire, and TG Recycling, and the three arms of the division work closely together to achieve their aim of minimising any waste going to landfill.

“We have a comprehensive environmental policy in place, and our renewable energy strategies are also delivering real results.

“The timber produced through our forestry management scheme will also allow us to offer a new service to chip wood waste and dry it in a bespoke building on site, before converting it into fuel for biomass boilers.”