Two charities to benefit from accountancy firm’s Valentine’s bake sale

Staff from a Shropshire accountancy firm have found the recipe for success when it comes to raising money for local charities.

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, took part in a bake sale with a Valentine’s Day theme, and raised over £80.

The cash will now be shared between The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

Dyke Yaxley’s Marketing Co-ordinator, Jackie Young, who leads the firm’s fund-raising efforts, said: “We were very pleased to see so many colleagues putting their baking skills to the test, and there was a huge selection of cakes, cupcakes and biscuits.

“The bake sale was the latest in our regular fund-raising events – our staff vote to select two charities every year and we focus on raising as much as possible for our chosen causes.

“This year we’re supporting The Midlands Air Ambulance, and Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes, and they were both very popular nominations.

“We’ll be working hard throughout the year with a whole host of fund-raising ideas and challenges, and we’re hoping everyone will continue to support us so generously.”

Dyke Yaxley is renowned for its support for local causes, and every year the team takes part in all kinds of activities such as poker nights, quiz nights, cake sales, a rounders tournament, Christmas jumper day, and a Christmas present wrapping service.

This year’s fundraising efforts follow on from the team’s success last year when they raised almost £4,000, which was split between the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Severn Hospice.