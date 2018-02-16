Network Telecom achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms and IT services provider, has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status for Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions.

After increasing its Office 365 customer base, putting its in-house engineers through the relevant Enabling Office 365 Services exams and collating customer references, the accreditation marks Network Telecom’s increased focus on IT solutions.

Bilal Zafar, the provider’s IT Manager, says of the achievement “we are excited to have gained our Microsoft Gold Partner Status and for the possibilities this opens up for both our new and existing customers. Our engineers have worked, and continue to work, hard to ensure our customers stay connected and productive on every device.

“This year will see us move more and more into the IT space, offering services such as IT support, data and cloud based solutions including Office 365 and hosted email. Our new Microsoft recognition will help us continue to align voice, data and connectivity services for businesses across the UK – as more SMEs seek the benefits of collaborative technology from a single provider.”