Galliers Homes give boost to promising tennis players

Leading Shropshire building company Galliers Homes has served up a sponsorship deal which will support talented young tennis players.

The Shrewsbury-based firm, which builds housing developments throughout the county, including one at Sundorne, has agreed to back the performance programme, based at The Shrewsbury Club, which helps develop up and coming tennis aces aged from five to 13 from Shropshire and further afield.

Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We are delighted that Galliers Homes are the new sponsors of our performance squads, which include more than 100 players who train between one and four times a week.

“Our dedicated team of coaches work hard to develop the tennis of all the youngsters they work with and we are very proud of our achievements.

“Three players from the programme in the last year alone have secured four-year tennis scholarships at American colleges, which we are thrilled about, and the support of Galliers Homes will only help the programme to continue to flourish.”

Danielle Goffe-Wood, marketing manager at Galliers Homes, added: “We are always delighted to support young talent and look forward to helping the performance programme become even more successful.”

Players from the performance programme took part in the Galliers Homes Open at The Shrewsbury Club. More than 400 players entered the tournament which was held over 13 days, with various age groups from eight and under upwards.