Coverage Care wins tender for respite services

A Shrewsbury care provider has won a competitive tender process to provide respite residential care for adults with learning disabilities.

Shropshire Council has recently retendered the contract at Barleyfield House in Monkmoor, which has been run by Coverage Care Services for the past 10 years. The five-bed home currently supports 50 families, providing holiday and respite care to adults with a learning disability.

Providers had to bid for the services under public procurement laws. The Council is pleased to announce that the winning bidder was Coverage Care who have retained the contract. The agreement will run for two years with an option to extend at the end of the existing term.

It was recently awarded a ‘good status’ by the health and social care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, for the fifth time in a row.

Coverage Care has achieved the rating across all of the categories assessed for a CQC report, including being ‘safe’, ‘effective’ ‘caring’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’. Inspectors specifically commented on the positive and friendly relationships between staff and residents and how much people enjoy staying at the home.

Trish Owen, Registered Manager at the home in Crowmere Road, said: “I am delighted that Coverage Care has retained this contract as it gives continuity of care to our residents and their families.

“We have a small dedicated team who work closely with families to ensure that time here is as enjoyable and relaxed as it can be and that we cater for an individual’s specific needs.

“We deliver a high standard of person-centred care, as recognised by the CQC inspectors, and we are very pleased that we are able to go forward into our next chapter with the Council in such a strong position.”

David Coull, Chief Executive of Coverage Care, added: “We are very proud of the service provided by Trish and the team at Barleyfield House. We understand the need for the council to retender services and, whilst we were never complacent about the outcome, we are delighted to be selected to take forward our work and continue supporting our many guests and their families.”

Councillor Lee Chapman, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Health and Housing added;

“I am delighted to hear that Coverage Care has been awarded the contract to continue providing respite residential care for adults with learning disabilities at Barleyfield House.

“Coverage Care has a proven track record in Shropshire and this retender means that residents will continue to benefit from its excellent services and continuity of care.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Coverage Care who have clearly demonstrated how it shares our strong commitment to ensuring adults with learning disabilities are given the best support possible.”