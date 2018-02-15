New ‘Telford 50’ business campaign is launched

Telford College was chosen as the venue to launch a major campaign encouraging businesses to get involved in the town’s 50th birthday celebrations.

‘Be Part of Telford 50’ is a quest to involve local companies in the fast-growing programme of events being lined up throughout this year to mark the town’s golden anniversary.

Telford & Wrekin Council wants borough businesses to showcase their brand, the work they do and their commitment to the borough, by stepping forward as sponsors.

And Telford College, which has launched an employer accreditation programme called ‘The Telford Way’ to forge closer links with industry, hosted a Telford Business Board breakfast where the campaign was officially launched.

The ‘Be Part of Telford 50’ guide lists opportunities for companies to get involved in a wide range of events, from a balloon and kite fiesta to a carnival, live big-top entertainment, and the Pride of Telford awards.

Paul Hinkins, who chairs both Telford Business Board and the college governors, said: “We have a strong, long-standing relationship with Telford College and it was great to be able to showcase their offer directly to businesses.

“With more than 30 people present, this was one of the best attended meetings we have ever held.”

Before the meeting began, visitors were given a tour of the Haybridge Road campus and treated to a full English breakfast in the on-site restaurant, The Orange Tree, cooked by the college’s catering students.

Mr Hinkins said: “Feedback from board members was that the event was very well received, and that they had very much enjoyed the college tour – in fact, the event actually over-ran due to the level of interest.

“Engagement with local businesses is crucial to help understand business needs and any issues they have. We must work together to remove barriers to growth and improve the local economy, continuing to make Telford a great place in which to live, work and play.”

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, added: “We’re very keen to celebrate the investment, skills and educational opportunities which businesses are bringing to Telford, and help provide them with the skills they need to continue to flourish here.

“Our new Telford Way initiative is all about setting up a two-way exchange of ideas and information. It means we can help businesses to grow by providing them with a suitably qualified, motivated and skilled workforce.”

Full details about the Be Part of Telford campaign can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/telford50.