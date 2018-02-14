Shropshire hotel expands with HSBC support

A boutique hotel in Shropshire has expanded its offering with the support of a six-figure sum from HSBC, creating three bespoke garden rooms and a natural swimming pool.

The Baron at Bucknell, which has been owned by Phillip and Debra Wright since 2006, has used the funding from HSBC to replace the former campsite at the rear of the Country Inn with three luxury garden rooms, adding to the five rooms already situated inside. Complete with a feature glass wall, the modern 7 x 6 metre rooms enable visitors to look out onto the picturesque Shropshire Hills from their accommodation.

The funding has also been used to create a natural swimming pool adjacent to the garden rooms, where guests can bathe in chemical free, naturally-cleansed spring water.

Phillip Wright, co-owner of the Baron at Bucknell, commented: “We’re delighted to be taking our hospitality offering in a fresh direction with our bespoke garden rooms, all made possible with the support from our HSBC relationship manager, Alison Talbot. The funding has given us the opportunity to offer our guests a unique experience which complements Shropshire’s beautiful natural surroundings.”

Martin Lyons, HSBC’s Area Director for North and Mid Wales, commented: “Phillip and his family have lots of experience in the hospitality industry and identified an excellent opportunity to tap into a new market. We’re delighted to have supported the Baron at Bucknell in its latest venture and look forward to working with them again as they continue to grow.”

The Baron at Bucknell, situated near the market town of Ludlow, also offers guests the opportunity to dine at its on-site restaurant which features an original 18th century cider press and mill stone.