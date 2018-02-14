Shropshire care company launches fundraising group plan to boost charity efforts

A Shropshire care company has launched a campaign to bring together businesses and individuals with the aim of setting up a new charity fundraising group.

The plan would see group members supporting each other in fundraising efforts throughout the year, meeting regularly to pool information and share ideas on the best ways to raise money for charity.

Those involved in the new collective would promote fundraisers through websites and social media, opening up individual events to a much wider audience.

The idea has been put forward by Stephanie Bodkin of Sentinel Care Services based in Telford.

Sentinel has supported Bloodwise through a number of fundraisers over the past two years and has now teamed up with the charity to use its list of contacts, sponsors and fundraisers to pitch the idea of the new collaboration.

“We are very active fundraisers for Bloodwise and are now entering our third year with them as Sentinel’s chosen charity,” she said.

“During the last two years we have raised just under £2,000 and are now looking to give our fundraising efforts a boost.

“We have worked very closely with Bloodwise during this time and after speaking to them I have decided to try and put together a fundraising group of individuals and small businesses in Shropshire and Wolverhampton who have previously supported the charity.

“My thoughts are that we can all help each other. Sentinel holds a number of events each year and I believe our fundraisers could raise so much more if we were part of a group of other people doing the same thing – we could all lend support to each other.

“This doesn’t need to be a major obligation and we hope it won’t require too much of anybody’s time. I believe a little effort from each member would go a long way and help to raise important funds for Bloodwise.

“Members of the new group would hold at least one charity event each year, big or small, and every group member would get involved by lending support to each other’s events.

“This support could be done through promotion on websites, social media and blogs, attending and helping with events, selling tickets for draws and raffles, getting sponsorships and any other way they can help.

“Each event will raise money for Bloodwise and each member would lend support through ideas and sharing success stories.

“I would hope the new group would meet up at least twice a year to discuss upcoming events and ideas and at the end of each year there would be a cheque presentation to Bloodwise.”

Anyone interested in forming the business fundraising group or who wants further information about the plans can email stephanie.bodkin@sentinelcareservices.co.uk or telephone 0800 093 6987.