Pure Telecom awarded Haven contract

Shropshire-based communications specialists Pure Telecom has won the contract to provide mobile phones to one of the country’s largest refuges for women and children.

Pure, which has its head office on Shrewsbury Business Park, has been awarded the contract by The Haven in Wolverhampton.

“We are pleased to have won this contract to support the charity in the essential work it does and ensure they have reliable connectivity working in such a critical and sensitive environment,” said Chris Smith, account manager for Shrewsbury-based Pure Telecom.

The Haven employs 46 staff and supports women and dependent children who are vulnerable to domestic violence, homelessness and abuse. Set up in 1973, it provides practical and emotional support and is one of the biggest services of its kind in the country.

The new O2 mobile phone connections were required for on-call staff running the charity’s 24-hour domestic abuse helpline.

“It was a pleasure to work with this very worthwhile organisation and we liaised closely with managers to ensure everything ran efficiently from day one of the contract,” Chris added.

Jade Secker, senior community fundraiser at The Haven, said: “Pure Telecom came highly recommended to us and we have been delighted with the service provided.

“We are looking forward to working with the company further during 2018 to ensure we can continue to support vulnerable women and children.”