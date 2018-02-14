Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors to host employment law seminars

A Shropshire law firm will be hosting seminars across the county with the aim of bringing employers up to date on changes to employment legislation.

The sessions, run by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, will be looking at a variety of topics, including implications of GDPR, and will be held in Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford in March.

Specialist lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler are also offering delegates the chance for a free 10-minute consultation after the seminar to discuss any particular issue regarding employment law.

John Merry, head of employment law at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “These seminars are are always very popular so we would advise booking well in advance to avoid missing out.

“We will be discussing a range of issues, with the key employment-related GDPR considerations at the top of the agenda. The new Data Protection Act, giving effect to GDPR, will come into effect on May 25 and it is important that employers get themselves up to speed with the requirements.

“Other things we will be talking about are taxation of termination payments from this April, the impact of refusing paid leave – including when misclassifying a worker as self-employed – and what happened to the Fit for Work scheme.

“We will also be looking at changes to statutory payments and limits and the implications of not informing an employee about the real reason for their dismissal, even when it is done with a view to being kind, and how this can result in liability.

“All these subjects are pertinent to employers, and our seminars are aimed at being informative and useful in the day-to-day operations of a business and how best employers can understand and avoid the pitfalls of current employment law.”

The seminars are free to attend, although HR consultants will be charged £25 (+VAT) per person. They will be held at Oswestry Townhouse on Tuesday, March 6 between 12.30 and 2.15pm, Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Thursday, March 8 between 8.30 and 10.30am and Lanyon Bowdler’s offices at Hazledine House, Telford on Wednesday, March 21 between 12.30 and 2.15pm.

Lanyon Bowdler will also be hosting a seminar at the Three Counties Hotel in Hereford on Thursday, March 22 between 12.30 and 2.15pm.

Refreshments will be provided ahead of each seminar, the employment law update is expected to last up to an hour and will be followed by a question and answer session.

Any delegates wishing to take advantage of the 10-minute meeting with a member of the employment team should mention this when booking their place. These will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis.

To book a place at any of the seminars, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Employment Law Update – Spring 2018.

For more information, email info@lblaw.co.uk or telephone 01743 280281.