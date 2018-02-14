Booming business takes on second new staff member of the year

A booming Shropshire business has taken on its second new staff member of 2018 – the third in four months.

Stephen Moules, of Priorslee, has joined Unique Copiers in St George’s as a sales representative.

Stephen follows Richard Atherden who began work as a trainee photocopier engineer on January 2 and Michael Francis who took on the same role late last year.

The latest employee said it is great to join a thriving firm.

He said: “I have never worked in photocopying before so this is a career change for me but I know it is the right move because of the business I am joining.

“Unique has a good reputation and you can see the direction they are heading in because they are taking on new clients and new staff each month.

“It is a really exciting time and I am looking forward to learning new things and meeting new people across Shropshire as we help keep their businesses running.”

Stephen, 37, has previously worked as a warehouse operative but decided to join Unique Copiers after meeting owner Adrian Casey at Wellington Cricket Club.

All three latest staff members have met Adrian at the cricket club and he said sport is a good way to really get to know someone.

Adrian said: “You can tell a lot about a person from the way they act on a cricket pitch.

“I know these guys are reliable and responsible and I know they will do a great job for Unique Copiers.

“I have known them for a while as we have been playing cricket together but I never really thought we would all end up working together.

“Unique Copiers is at a very exciting stage where we are expanding all the time and I know I needed reliable people so I am very pleased to have Stephen, Richard and Michael on board.”