Shropshire steel manufacturer builds a workforce for the future

A Shropshire manufacturer has launched its latest programme to produce the next generation of its workforce to support its long-term ambitions for growth.

Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) has started the year with three apprentices in training and is currently actively recruiting up to three more apprentice welders and fabricators and another for its administration team.

Two members of staff are being supported to pursue degrees and the firm has also appointed a dedicated in-house training co-ordinator to drive up skills across the board.

Kacper Zasacki and Ashley Guerra-Rigby are undertaking welding apprenticeships through In-Comm Training with Jack Loftus following a sales apprenticeship at Telford College.

Production Scheduler Chris James is studying for a degree in Manufacturing Engineering while Design Engineer Dan Brown is following a degree course in Product Design. Both are studying at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford campus on day release from their jobs at FSP.

Norman Carter has taken on the new role of training co-ordinator and is also overseeing other staff training through Shropshire Chamber’s 100% Funded Training scheme that offers free courses in sales, leadership, online marketing, customer care and health & safety to SMEs.

FSP, which manufactures innovative steel access covers and drainage products at its factory in Madeley, Telford, has a strong tradition of supporting staff development. Its Operations Director Wayne Carter began his career on the shop floor as an apprentice.

The firm has grown from a two-man partnership to one that now employs 35 staff and has an annual turnover of more than £3 million.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “We are committed to bringing on young talent and giving our staff the opportunity to develop their careers and improve their skills.

“It not only benefits our business on a day to day basis but it underpins our long term plans for strategic and sustainable growth. We want to offer more people a career path like Wayne where they can progress from a skilled role into management and would love to hear from anyone interested in joining our team.

“We pride ourselves on our strong and committed workforce and we look forward to seeing how our apprentices and degree students grow within the business in years to come.”