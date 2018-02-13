Significant investment secured for Adcote School in Shrewsbury

Following the visit by Prime Minister Theresa May to China last week and her announcement of more than half a billion pounds of education investment between China and the UK, Adcote and its sister school Myddelton College, based in North Wales, have secured new investment partners to help expand and improve their facilities.

At a signing ceremony on Friday 2nd February in Shanghai’s Harbour City business and cultural district, Mark Coggins, representing Adcote School, and James Hu, CEO of world-leading international education specialists Ray Education, entered into a formal investment deal in the presence of Mr Liam Fox Secretary of State for International Trade.

The School has been put forward for this investment by the Department for International Trade in recognition of its superb pastoral care, outstanding academic results and a broad and well-balanced curriculum which has been established for over a century.

Mr Coggins said the new investment and strengthened international links would see Adcote School go from strength-to-strength, benefitting both their students and the local community. “We are very committed to high quality innovative education and the investment will be used to improve student experience, facilities and the high teaching standard in both schools. This will create more jobs in the local community as we add to our teaching and support staff.”

Adcote School Headteacher Diane Browne added: “We are thrilled to be entering into this agreement. Adcote has a long tradition of offering outstanding education to both UK and international students. We are delighted that the ethos and curriculum, which make Adcote such a happy and successful school has been recognised by the Department for International Trade.

“We will be using our educational expertise and ethos to develop the new campus, Adcote Shanghai in China. This campus aims to blend Adcote’s educational standards and excellence with Chinese culture and heritage. It offers qualifications including IGSEs, A-levels and the International Baccalaureate.”

Adcote, founded in 1907, is an all-girls school that caters for both day students and boarders, from the ages of 7 to 18, who are drawn from Shropshire, across the UK and overseas.