Morris Site Machinery lights up 2018 with six new products

Leading light and power supplier Morris Site Machinery lit up the 2018 Executive Hire Show this year with innovation taking centre stage.

The Shrewsbury head-quartered company has launched six new products in just six months, in a bid to take the hire industry forward in 2018.

It chose the event to unveil its compact SL80 Pallet light for the first time. Developed to provide the market with a static 8 metre mast lighting tower, the Pallet is a highly transportable and compact option, enabling 22 units to be loaded onto a euro trailer. It is one of a strong line-up of new models which have been brought to market as part of the company’s new product development strategy following the introduction of a three-tier range of products offering Ultimate, Standard and Value propositions across its main product sectors.

A new TL55 100% Battery tower was also revealed, developed to meet increasing demand for silent non-combustion solutions and giving yet further choice within its extensive tower light portfolio.

The robust and revolutionary Halo lamp, a powerful, anti-glare next generation lamp was showcased having won its place on this year’s Innovation Trail with its virtually indestructible casing, recently launched and already impressing the overseas and UK markets alike.

Small in size but big on impact, the highly compact, portable and powerful TL60 Trolley light with 4 x 300W LEDs was a show-stopper too. It was developed to be handled by a single operator with 30 units fitting on a euro trailer but uniquely also available on a skid or as a Value road tow option.

Morris Site Machinery CEO Chris Morris commented: “This Show as ever provided an excellent springboard for bringing innovation to the hirer and our stand demonstrated a combination of our trusted successful brands and products with exciting new models to take the industry forward. Our experienced design team have once again delivered some world-class solutions which really seemed to hit the mark with significant interest received from Show visitors this year.

Chris continued: “Feedback reinforced once again that customers are looking for products that unequivocally deliver on reliability and performance. As a pioneering business we never compromise on quality and our mission is to bring the best choice of high performing, next generation site machinery to market with a range of specifications and price points.”