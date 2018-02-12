Simplified planning permission process welcomed by lawyer

An expert property lawyer in Shropshire has welcomed a local council’s move to simplify the planning permission process and potentially spare homeowners a steep hike in fees.

Telford and Wrekin Council has introduced a Local Development Order (LDO) that will allow people to make home improvements without requiring planning permission.

Andrew Davies, partner at Telford law firm mfg Solicitors, said: “This is a really good idea from the local authority and will be a great help for homeowners in the Telford and Wrekin area.

“It comes as fees for planning permission across the country have been hiked by 20% under new legislation, so this will save many people potentially hundreds of pounds.”

The order means people in the Telford and Wrekin area can add porches, thermal cladding, dropped kerbs, or small extensions without having to get planning permission from the council.

However, Mr Davies warned homeowners to check carefully that their property is covered by the LDO.

“Crucially, the new rules don’t apply in conservation areas nor do they cover listed buildings, which have their own protections. It doesn’t give homeowners carte blanche to just do whatever they want so people must still be careful.

“They still need a certificate of compliance, which they ask for at the same time as a building regulations application.

“It’s still a big, positive change for people, but anyone embarking on home improvements still needs to make sure they’re following the new rules and have sought advice first.”