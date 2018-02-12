Oil company boosts Will’s wheelchair fundraising appeal

A Shropshire motorsport fan’s fundraising appeal for a new lightweight wheelchair to increase his independence has been given a £500 boost by Morris Lubricants.

Will Martin, 28, who lives in Condover, wrote to the Shrewsbury-based oil company explaining that his existing wheelchair no longer supports his back and prevents him from getting out and about as much as he would like.

He and his family are all avid fans of two and four wheeled motorsport and Will, who suffers from Friedreich’s Ataxia, a degenerative neuromuscular disorder, follows many of the drivers and riders supported by Morris Lubricants Racing programme.

Last month, Will and his mum attended the Autosport International Show at the NEC, Birmingham where they met representatives of Morris Lubricants and the company has now offered to support his fundraising appeal.

“Will is a local man who shares our passion for motorsport and we are delighted to be able to support his fundraising project to buy a new wheelchair, which he desperately needs to get around freely,” said Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ managing director. “We hope he reaches his target soon.”

Will, who described the company’s support as “absolutely brilliant”, was diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia at the age of 14 years and knows there is no cure for the condition.

“In the space of a few years, my life changed drastically,” he said. “I went from being a normal, young lad looking forward to the future to facing massive struggles.”

He has set up an online appeal page on JustGiving with the aim of raising the £7,300 he needs to buy a made to measure wheelchair and Triride power add-on. He has so far managed raise £1,400.

“It makes me feel so horrible and cheeky to have to ask for money or donations, as I very rarely ask for help,” added Will. “A made to measure wheelchair will help me be more independent, hopefully ease the pain and discomfort I suffer and increase my quality of life.

“I have had my current wheelchair for five years and it’s is now beyond repair as the back is broken and doesn’t hold my back in the right position.

“I am a massive motorsport fan and the add on motorised Triride would further add to my independence and allow me to get out and about without the need for someone to push, even on gravel or grass. This would enable me to experience the parts of motorsport that I am missing, as I feel trapped in my wheelchair.

“I have my ups and downs and feel I can deal with most things that are thrown at me, but I don’t like being in a wheelchair. Whilst it has ruined a lot for me, it has also allowed me to meet some amazing people, ironically, usually, by standing out.”