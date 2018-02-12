Home furniture company moves onto north Shropshire business park

A home furniture company has moved onto a business park in north Shropshire after buying a commercial unit there.

Listers Interiors, which currently has bases in Conwy, Llandudno Junction, and Hill’s Lane, Shrewsbury, has set up a new base at Civic Industrial Park on Waymills Business Park in Whitchurch.

The company, which sells handmade home furniture from reclaimed wood products, lighting and soft furnishings, completed the move with Halls Commercial.

James Evans, of Halls, said Listers Interiors is the perfect company for the high-quality commercial unit.

“The company has moved into the Mitre Building on the estate,” he said.

“There was substantial commercial interest in the unit because of it’s a great location, close to surrounding occupiers Homebase and Grocontinental.

“Freehold premises are hard to come by and we are pleased to have been able to work with Listers in this case.”

The modern commercial unit is on a site of 1.429 acres (0.578 hectares) and has an internal floor area of approximately 26287 ft sq.

The space comprises of a large workshop area, a mezzanine floor, a loading bay and a section of first floor offices with welfare facilities.