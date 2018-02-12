Encore toasts its Telford high flyers at annual awards

Following a year of remarkable growth, Encore Personnel’s Telford team has been recognised for its strong performance, by scooping five accolades at the recruitment agency’s annual staff awards.

The Telford team, which is made up of 13 people, took home five out of a total 17 awards on offer at the impressive ceremony held at the Town Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 3rd February.

Winners from the Telford office included Zara Davies who was awarded Admin of the Year, Ben Yale took home Employee of the Year, Ian Warman won Managed Services Contract Manager of the Year while Paul Ijoma was recognised for Going the Extra Mile and Egija Zviedre for Outstanding Customer Service.

The awards, which are now in their 16th year, were designed to recognise and acknowledge the hard work of Encore’s employees, celebrate individual and team successes and to thank the attendees for their dedication to growing the business over the past year.

Pete Taylor, Operations Director at Encore Personnel, said: “Our annual employee award ceremony is always a hotly anticipated and exciting event which recognises the wealth of talent we have at Encore. We are incredibly lucky to have such a strong and dedicated team and as always, we are thrilled to hear how each award winner has gone above and beyond their call of duty this year.

“As Encore continues to go from strength to strength, I would like to personally say thank you to not just the award winners but also our fantastic employees who have all played a fundamental part in Encore’s success over the past few years.”

The awards are part of a wider initiative by Encore Personnel to make the agency a great place to work, where employees can strive in their career, through motivation, specific benefits such as a birthday off, Friday drinks and targeted personal development training.

Cindy Gunn, HR Manager at Encore Personnel, added: “At Encore, we are not just dedicated to helping our candidates find great places to work, but also to providing a place in which our staff can thrive and have fun while doing so and the annual awards ceremony provides the perfect platform to recognise individual and team achievements.

“Throughout this year, we will continue to invest in our people, with staff events, training opportunities, reward initiatives and employee engagement schemes. I am very excited to see what 2018 brings for Encore.”

Encore has enjoyed a superb 12 months, after investing an additional £1m in staff training and growth plans, recruiting an additional 52 members of staff and the creation of a new national sales team and internal resource team. Having supplied more than 182,000 temps to 1,370 clients, 2017 was a record year for Encore with a turnover of £64.5m.