Two Shropshire children’s attractions join forces for new venture

Two Shropshire children’s attractions have joined forces to launch new and exciting Nerf Wars parties for youngsters.

The Little Rascals Indoor Play Centre and X-Strike Arena have teamed up for a new venture, which they believe will prove a big hit with county children keen to take aim.

The parties will be held at the Shrewsbury headquarters of Little Rascals, with X-Strike providing the nerf guns and inflatables.

Ben Wootton, the co-owner of Little Rascals with Wales international footballer Dave Edwards, said: “We are going to host parties and run other events together on a regular basis. A big space will be created for the X-Strike inflatables in the middle of what is usually our seating area for guests.

“Our play structure will also come into play to make it a really fun experience for children as they run around using their nerf guns.

“We’ve been open for a little over two years now and we’re always keen to introduce new ideas, so it makes sense to link up with X-Strike and offer something a little different. We think this is really going to take off and be popular with children.”

Ellen Eagles and Mark Williams, the X-Strike owners, are equally excited about the venture.

“We recently held a rehearsal and that was a big success,” said Ellen. “We had around 15 children taking part at Little Rascals and some adults were keen to join in as well!

“The children loved the fact they could incorporate the nerf games with going down slides at the same time. It gives another dimension.”

Mark added: “Little Rascals is a great location and it’s fantastic to have all the little hiding places for the children to enhance the fun they have with the nerf games. It works really well together. The Nerf Wars parties can start from the age of four and can cater for children up to the age of 11 or 12, so it’s something new and exciting for slightly older age groups as well.”