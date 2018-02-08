Winning work on building projects on agenda at summit

Opportunities to win work on multi-million pound building and development projects across the region will be on the agenda at the Shropshire Construction Summit next month.

Building companies, sub-contractors, trades as well as other businesses connected with the construction sector are invited to the Meet the Buyer session on March 6 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Business network Shropshire Constructing Excellence (SCE) has organised the free to attend event and exhibition as part of a bid to boost the value of the sector in the region, as millions of pounds are ploughed into infrastructure projects and business park developments.

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council project leaders will speak about opportunities for businesses to bid for contracts, support for companies wanting to tender for public sector work and skills support on offer.

There will also be a chance for guests to hear from some of the county’s larger development and building companies, looking for sub-contractors for ongoing projects.

SCE Chairman Gareth Emberton said the Shropshire Construction Summit – Meet the Buyer event was a ‘must attend’ for anyone working in the sector.

“There is currently multi-million pound development projects ongoing and in the pipeline for this region, both in Telford and across Shropshire. We want to make sure that it is our businesses and trades which are benefiting from this investment.

“We have a wealth of construction excellence, experience and talent in Shropshire, yet sometimes our own companies are not able to compete with those from outside of the area.

“This is why this event will not only tell people about the opportunities on offer, it will also include practical help on the procurement process, workshops to explain how best to tender for public sector work and a chance to meet both public and private sector buyers.”

Starting at 5pm, presentations will be heard from the local authorities as well as a run through of other contracting opportunities outside of the councils.

There will also a chance to network with other guests and refreshments will be served before the event finishes at 7pm.

To register your attendance or to exhibit, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/construction-summit-meet-the-buyer-tickets-42558471534?aff=es2