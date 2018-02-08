Shining success for Shropshire concrete experts

Concrete experts at a Shropshire firm have taken a real shine to their latest project as they continue to push the boundaries when it comes to exploring new processes.

The team at TG Concrete – which is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group – have joined forces with Concrete Polishing, from Oswestry, to deliver a new service and their partnership approach is proving extremely popular.

TG Concrete General Manager, Dave Morris, said: “We’re always looking for innovative and creative ways to use our products, and we’re delighted to be working with Martin Clark and his team to offer something very special to our customers.

“The new joint working arrangement means we can offer clients a range of polished coloured concrete floors that have a real wow factor about them thanks to their mirrored finish, and they are also completely practical and easy to maintain.

“We can carry out the process in residential, commercial or industrial settings, and there’s a great deal of interest already from customers in the local area.”

Martin said: “The process can transform a new floor as we mechanically refine the set concrete surface through grinding, polishing and chemical treatments.

“It’s a smart solution that helps reduce the environmental impact of laying a floor, as it reduces the amount of added material needed, as well as reducing the likelihood of any future replacements or refurbishments being required.

“Working with the team at TG Concrete is a great arrangement for both companies, and we’re sure our customers will find such a close working relationship will bring dividends when it comes to ensuring a smooth and effortless installation.”