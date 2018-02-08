Halls Commercial expands portfolio with investment opportunity

A Shropshire company has been handed the instruction to sell a student let investment for £2.25million.

Halls Commercial, based in Shrewsbury, has moved into national markets to sell an investment of four houses near to Bangor University in north Wales.

The instruction, in College Road, is a rare opportunity and includes 31 bedrooms, with further asset management potential.

James Evans, of Halls, said this was a big step forward for Halls Commercial.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this instruction, it is a good example of the direction that Halls is heading in,” he said.

“We are looking to expand our portfolio across national markets and recognise that student accommodation is a growing sector.

“We have spent many years building up our knowledge base and team of experts in commercial property sales, lettings, valuations and lease advisory work across Shropshire and Worcestershire – and we are still dedicated to these areas.

“But to be asked to market properties and commercial buildings on a national scale means we can now push forward and put our comprehensive knowledge of our markets to wider use.”

The four terraced houses on offer in Bangor are prominently located in the sought after ‘golden mile’ that serves the university and has off road parking at the rear.