Alan Ward furnishes charity with £1,500 donation

Furniture retailer Alan Ward has boosted the coffers of a local charity following an inaugural charity ball.

A newly-formed events committee at the company organised the ball in support of Shropshire Mind and, following its initial success, now plans to make it an annual fixture.

Around 85 Alan Ward employees attended the glitzy Hollywood-themed event, held at Shrewsbury’s Albright Hussey Manor Hotel on Saturday (3 February), raising an impressive £1,560 through a raffle and silent auction, smashing their original target of £1,000.

Local companies including The Wroxeter Hotel, Bodans VW Camper Van Hire, Majestic Wine and Coopers Gourmet Foods donated a host of prizes from hampers and afternoon teas for two to a camper van mini break.

The most coveted prize, however, was a Manchester City shirt signed by England goalkeeper, Joe Hart, which was won by the company’s cookshop department manager, Ebony Smallman.

The Albright Hussey Manor Hotel also offered the room for free in support of the event and helped arrange entertainment which included a magician and casino tables.

Gemma Barlow, HR executive at Alan Ward and founding member of the company’s new events committee said: “We’re thrilled with how the evening went and are really delighted to have raised such a brilliant amount for Shropshire Mind, which provides support to local people affected by mental health issues.

“We didn’t know how popular the ball would be, being our first event for staff, but it was really well supported and everyone had a fantastic time.

“We’ve also been overwhelmed by the generosity of local companies who made the fundraising element possible by donating over 30 prizes for our charity raffle and auction.

“It was great to see all our hard work from the past few months pay off.”

Heather Ireland, business manager at Shropshire Mind, said: “Alan Ward’s charity ball has to be one of the best events we’ve been to. We were so impressed with the organisation of the evening and the support received through donations of goods and services to help raise money for Shropshire Mind.

“We love that a spotlight has been shone on mental health issues of late, but increased awareness means increased demand for our services and we would struggle to fulfill this need without ongoing financial support in the region.”

Last year, Shropshire Mind supported more than 7,500 people with mental health related needs and demand is continuing to grow. The charity receives some grant funding, but has to raise over £40,000 per year to provide its invaluable service to the people of Shropshire, relying heavily on fundraising by the local community and businesses to do this – and feel confident about its future.

“This donation by Alan Ward is a great help to us and will most definitely be put to good use,” continued Heather. “We would like to say a huge thank you to the organisers and Alan Ward for making it such a great night.”