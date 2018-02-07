SP Services to host Meet Your Business Neighbours event

Everyone needs good neighbours – especially businesses – which has led to a special network event being held at an industrial estate in Telford next week.

SP Services, a UK medical supplies firm with a Shropshire base for almost 30 years, is hosting a Meet Your Business Neighbours session at its HQ on Hortonwood, Telford on Thursday, February 15 from 4pm to 6.30pm.

It is part of an initiative by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce which wants to encourage the 400 plus firms on Hortonwood, Hadley Park, Queensway and other neighbouring businesses to get to know each other and do business together.

Teresa Rowe, head of events at the chamber, said that good business opportunities were being missed by companies going further afield than necessary for services when they were often “on their own doorstep.”

“We want to connect businesses so that they get to know each other, learn what they do and trade with each other. They don’t always have to go to the West Midlands for what they need when it may well be nearby,” she said.

She thanked SP Services for kindly hosting the event at its Telford HQ where it recently held an Exporting is Great roadshow as part of a UK tour which came to Shropshire to encourage businesses to learn how to benefit from trade routes abroad.

SP Services MD Steve Bray, who has just returned from the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, said they were always happy to support Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and Shropshire business.

“Telford factories probably make just about everything you could want to buy but the difficulty is in finding out who does what.

“Between Hortonwood, Stafford Park and Halesfield, there’s probably a factory making something you need. Any Telford business is welcome to attend the event.

“Telford is after all the Birthplace of Industry and whenever possible we should all try and spend our money locally as well as sharing best practice, discussing ideas and maybe even forming some long term friendships and alliances.”

He urged his business neighbours to call in at SP Services for a friendly welcome with refreshments after work from 4pm to 6.30pm on February 15.

SP Services is an international supplier of first aid, ambulance, medical, paramedic and emergency rescue products and exports to 70 countries worldwide.

They also supply medical equipment to businesses including hospitals, Premiership football clubs and the Army. A landmark sand coloured armoured ambulance used to help wounded British soldiers in Iraq is permanently parked outside its HQ at Hortonwood 30.

More similar Meet the Neighbours events are due to be held across the county in 2018 by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.