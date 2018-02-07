Shropshire law firm launches dedicated Leisure & Hospitality team

A Shropshire law firm has announced the launch of a dedicated Leisure & Hospitality provision in response to continued growth within the sector across the region.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial property work across bars, brasseries, restaurants and guest houses was particularly buoyant in 2017 and was pivotal in the decision to develop a dedicated service offering for this increasingly successful business sector.

In addition to advising on issues around the acquisition and/or disposal of companies and land suited to leisure and hospitality businesses, the FBC Manby Bowdler team also provides clients with guidance on commercial contracts (including dispute resolution), debt recovery, employment matters, licensing, franchising, health & safety and financing.

As part of the move to launch this dedicated team, Charlotte Nutting, an Associate in the Shrewsbury-based team, has joined the Institute of Hospitality given its focus on promoting the highest professional standards of management and education in the leisure and hospitality sector. She comments:

“Leisure and hospitality in Shrewsbury, in particular, is enjoying an indisputable boom time with a constant stream of new bars and restaurants being launched. When this is combined with the increasingly successful Food Festival taking place annually in the town, it creates a halo effect which is being enjoyed across the entire region.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to support many of these new and growing businesses. It did, however, become increasingly clear that they knew us for a particular specialism and weren’t always aware of the full range of support and advice that the wider FBC Manby Bowdler team could offer them.”

With a range of existing clients that cover not only bars and restaurants, but also micro-breweries, catering companies, leisure destinations and corporate hospitality venues, a common theme amongst them all soon became apparent: the hands-on nature of their business and the often-inhospitable hours that they operate around.

FBC Manby Bowdler Partner, Stephen Burke, concludes:

“Running a successful business within the leisure and hospitality sector requires a huge commitment of hands-on management time, often at irregular times of the day. Knowing, therefore, that all legal support and knowledge is taken care of by a dedicated, specialist team, provides a level of assurance that enables owners and managers of these businesses to focus on the important business of running the organisation, maximising staff productivity and avoiding any unexpected legal costs further down the line.

“Providing legal services to the leisure and hospitality sector isn’t what makes the FBC Manby team unique. It’s the fact that we do so in a way that combines ALL the likely support that this business sector will require via a singularly accessible team.

“I am personally very much looking forward to helping further develop us as the go-to team for the leisure and hospitality sector and to working with many more ambitious firms in the coming year.”