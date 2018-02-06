Sharing best practice with Shropshire’s business leaders

Workshop manager Nick Owens is sharing best practice with a wide range of fellow professionals on a part-time business course at Telford College.

Nick from Apley in Telford, works at Babcock DSG in Donnington, where he is responsible for a large team delivering maintenance, repair and overhaul of equipment to support the UK armed forces.

He has enrolled on a part-time HNC in Business Studies course at Telford College, two nights a week – and says he would recommend it to anyone looking to expand their business management knowledge.

“So far we have covered HR management, business law and management accounting, amongst other subjects,” he said.

“This course has allowed me to expand my current knowledge and learn a variety of new skills that I have been able to translate into my working role.

“By learning the academic theory, and then how that translates into modern day business, I have taken away a number of key ideas and activities and implemented them in my day-to-day work.”

He added: “I am lucky enough to be joined on the course by a number of students from all corners of working life, from apprentices to small business owners and because of this, we can share ideas and best practice, helping each other to better understand specific subjects and activities.”

After finishing the first of his two years, Nick won an outstanding contribution award for the help and support given to other students – and it opened up new opportunities for him at his workplace.

“In recognition of this award and how my academic activities were directly contributing to succeeding at work, Babcock presented me with a Land Excellence Award, which I greatly appreciated,” he explained.

“I would thoroughly recommend this Telford College course to anyone who wishes to learn more about business management, whether due to career choice or personal interest.”

Course leader Louise Callaghan said: “Through enrolling on the HNC in Business Studies two-year evening course, Nick has developed an all-round level of appreciation of the business environment, including human resources, law, marketing and finance.

“The HNC in Business Studies encourages students to develop their research and fact-finding skills, to produce professional concise reports and give confident presentations to audiences.

“The skills learnt are transferable in most organisations, which has resulted in former students achieving promotions at work and career development.”

She added: “Nick has also made valuable new contacts whilst being on the course, working with students from all different local organisations.

“These contacts will support Nick long after the course has completed, as he has made some lifelong support networks and more importantly friends.”