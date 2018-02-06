Construction firm reveals its annual award winners

A Shropshire construction company has handed out a string of accolades to staff in recognition for their commitment and hard work.

Pave Aways made its awards at its annual party at The Venue in Oswestry on January 26 that was attended by more than 100 employees and their partners. The event normally takes place in December but was postponed after heavy snow hit the county on the original date.

Trainee carpenter Sam Wycherley was named Apprentice of the Year while Employee of the Year went to trainee site manager Ant Hughes. Labourer Cliff Gibson scooped the title of Colleague of the Year that was voted for by employees.

A special award that was made for the first time went to Site Manager Elwyn Preece. The Neil Holding Award was given in memory of Pave Aways’ former Quality Manager who died in December 2017 after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

It recognised an employee who goes above and beyond in their role and was chosen by the firm’s directors.

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We know the backbone of our business is our strong team and the awards are a wonderful opportunity to reward those people whose drive and dedication deserves to be recognised.

“The annual party and awards gives us the opportunity to take time to publicly thank our workers. They are one of the key reasons we have built a reputation as a forward thinking and proactive construction firm and continue to win contracts across Shropshire, the Midlands and Wales.”