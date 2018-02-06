Business student’s videos score big with Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Business students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group presented videos to Shrewsbury Town Football Club officials, with the winners earning big rewards.

Small teams of the Level 3 Extended Diploma students had seven weeks to create a short video that encouraged younger fans to come to the games. These videos were then judged by teachers and management from Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Three teams were commended overall with Dan Halstead, Brad Treloar and Andy Dean making up the winning team. Dan, 18, from Shrewsbury, said: “The video was fun to make and I think it’s the best project we’ve done this year. It involved a large local company and football, which is a sport that I enjoy. After getting the chance to visit the football grounds to take photos and videos, we were given the chance to work independently, however the tutors were on hand if we needed them.

“I chose to study at Shrewsbury Colleges Group because I liked the idea of being able to focus solely on Business. Once I’ve finished my course I hope to go to University.”

Their video featured key moments on the field such as goals of the season and crowd scenes. It also focused on highlighting the benefits of junior memberships such as Lenny the Lion Club, Mascots and volunteering.

A lot was at stake for the winning team, with the prize including match tickets for the hospitality suite and a meal. They will also be invited onto the pitch during half time to talk about the video they have created. The video will be shown across Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s internet platforms and during half-time.

Kerry Nichols, Partnership and Events Manager at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, said: “The videos were of a very high standard, you could clearly see that the students had worked hard on their projects. It was amazing to consider that these students are studying business and not a video production-based course. The winning team created a great video to encourage more young people to come to Shrewsbury Town games. This video will be shown at match half-time and we will push it on our social media channels to get the message out there. It is brilliant to work with Shrewsbury Colleges Group once again.”