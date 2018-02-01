Wenlock Spring to make switch to 50% recycled plastic bottles

In a bold and sustainable move, Wenlock Spring is switching to bottles made with 50% recycled plastic content.

With a pioneering environmental ethos, Wenlock Spring is introducing change before political policy, taxes or green incentives make such measures compulsory.

The 50% recycled plastic bottles will launch in April 2018 incorporating an innovative new design showcasing their provenance. As well as being made from recycled plastic, the bottles are also fully recyclable – ensuring a circular recycling process.

In the UK, we have the infrastructure to recycle plastic bottles repeatedly. Our British recycling plants don’t, however, have enough supply. Only 65% of local authorities recycle plastic, which is why only 50% recycled plastic content is currently attainable. As the nation recycles more and supply increases, Wenlock Spring intend to achieve bottles made from 100% recycled plastic. The company has always had a programme of continuous improvement with regards to sustainability, they are passionate about encouraging and promoting recycling.

A Sustainable Future
Matthew Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring, commented: “We simply cannot continue to let something that we use for minutes, pollute the environment for hundreds of years, especially when plastics are recyclable. We not only have a corporate responsibility at Wenlock Spring, but a responsibility to the generations to come. Reducing landfill should be an objective for everyone. We welcome a circular recycling process where plastic bottles are being remade and recycled again – and again.”

Wenlock Spring for water
Wenlock Spring has built a reputation over the last 28 years for providing premium quality spring water with provenance, style and sustainability. Exclusive to the hospitality sector, the second-generation family business is based near Church Stretton in Shropshire. It’s still and sparkling spring water is available in stylish glass and recycled plastic with a bottle size for every occasion. Wenlock Spring water can be found in prestigious locations across the UK and is only available from delivered food and drink wholesalers.

