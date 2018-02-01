Town centre revival business meeting called in Wellington

Business owners and managers in Wellington are being invited to contribute their ideas and experience to formulate plans for the regeneration of the town.

The Business Meeting has been arranged by three local Town Councillors Lee Carter, Phil Morris Jones and Stephen Delauney in order to get the views of Town business owners and traders and discuss their vision for the future.

Councillors are also keen to update the business community on the status of the recently formed Wellington Regeneration Board and also hear ‘High Street Revival’ concepts from Fay Easton who has been working with Wellington Town Council on town centre projects for the past two years.

Cllr Carter said: “The meeting will hopefully provide an opportunity to discuss where we are currently and some of the things we are working on. It will also provide a good opportunity for businesses to articulate what they see as the priorities for the town. For a long time, various groups have been working in isolation and we have not been great at telling each other what we are doing or promoting the good things that we do have in town. Hopefully, this will be the first of a number of sessions so that we start to get some much-needed positivity and momentum for the town as it seeks to rejuvenate itself.”

The meeting will take place at Wellington Town Council Civic Offices on 20th February at 5:30pm.

Due to the capacity of the room Businesses interested in attending are asked to email fay@wellingtontowncentre.com to register for the event.