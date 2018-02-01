Shropshire learners celebrate success

A group of high-achieving learners, from across Shropshire, reunited to celebrate their achievements at County Training’s very first Awards Evening at the Gateway Education and Arts Centre in Shrewsbury.

Over 26 learners were recognised by the training provider County Training for their personal achievements in gaining an apprenticeship, or vocational qualification at the event held on Tuesday 30th January.

There were also prizes for the overall sector winners, who were honoured for outstanding achievements in the areas of Health and Social Care, Childcare, Hospitality, Hairdressing, Business Skills and IT and English, maths and Employability Skills.

The highlight of the evening was a speech by Debbie Wilcox, Deputy Chief Executive of Headway Shropshire, who has taken on four County Training apprentices since 2014 (two in Health and Social Care and two in Business Administration).

Debbie commented “This evening is testament to the positive impact that apprentices bring to business. It was wonderful to be part of the celebration to recognise the achievements of so many learners.”

This was a sentiment echoed by Michelle Follette, the Team Leader for the Hairdressing sector who commented: “It’s been fantastic to see the apprentices grow and develop and I was touched to see how proud the learners and parents were of their achievements on the evening, not just in hairdressing but across all sectors.”

Over the past year County Training has helped over 280 people increase their work based skills as a response to the Governments plans to increase apprentice numbers and maths and English skills nationally.

County Training delivers training and Apprenticeships in the following areas: Business Administration, Childcare, Support Teaching, IT, Warehousing, Customer Service, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, Hospitality as well as maths and English and they are holding advice evening across Shropshire from the 10th March to the 27th March for anyone considering their next steps.

Anyone that would like to book a slot at the advice evening, simply call 0345 678 9023, or email enquiries@ctapprenticehships.co.uk.