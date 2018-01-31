Rentals position for estate agency’s ex-apprentice

A Shropshire estate agency’s first apprentice has qualified and joined the firm’s rentals team.

Charlotte De La Motte, 19, has been appointed as a rentals negotiator by Harwood The Estate Agent at their Broseley office.

Charlotte has completed a 12 month apprenticeship in the estate agency and was ‘extremely keen’ to be offered a permanent position.

Said Louise Wearmouth, Harwood rentals head co-ordinator: “On completing her apprenticeship, Charlotte was invited to join the rentals team and is performing extremely well.

“She is a very astute member of the team for whom nothing is ever too much for her and it is a pleasure to have her on board.”

Charlotte, who now lives in Lightmoor, spent many years in Shifnal.

A second newcomer to the rentals team is Gill Ford of Broseley who is both a former Harwood client having bought and sold through the Harwood team some four years ago as well as being a former Broseley shop owner having run a mobility business in the town for 16 years.

Gill is now involved in property maintenance, inspections and administration having experience in the sector.

Said Louise: “Gill job shares with another colleague Sam Moore and was very keen to join us in this capacity. She gives the rentals department flexibility and with the new staff on board we are actively looking to increase our rental stock.”