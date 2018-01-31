Network Telecom has record year of growth

Telford-based business telecoms provider Network Telecom has increased its profits by over 90% in 2017 compared to 2016.

Now exceeding profits of £3million, the rapidly growing communications company has seen its figures increase five-fold since 2014.

Following a complete website re-design and comprehensive rebrand early last year, the company, which has been operating for over 20 years, has enjoyed strong performance with increased business from both new and existing customers.

By concentrating on helping small and medium sized businesses across the UK to make the most of their phone systems, Network Telecom offer hosted voice systems, packages to integrate business phone networks with mobile connectivity, bespoke line and call deals, and IT services.

“It’s been a great year to be a part of the Network Telecom team,” said Chris Parkes, the provider’s Head of Marketing. “From being named one of the London Stock Exchange’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ to hiring some exciting new talent, we’re looking forward to keeping up the momentum in 2018.”

“We’ve invested in a suite of innovative new technology, are working towards Microsoft Gold partner status and are proud to have been named one of the fastest growing companies in Shropshire. Having invested significantly to streamline our internal processes, we are continually improving our customer service experience and are confident that we can build on what has been our best financial year to date.”

With plans to move further into IT services, a continued focus on hosted voice and an office extension in progress, Network Telecom hopes to continue to provide dedicated communications products and excellent customer service to businesses across the UK.