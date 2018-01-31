Budgen Motors support return of professional men’s tennis to The Shrewsbury Club

Up and coming stars of professional men’s tennis will be heading to Shrewsbury next month to compete in the newly-named $25,000 Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series.

The Shropshire car dealer has become new sponsors of the prestigious tournament held at The Shrewsbury Club, which takes place from February 11-17.

Aegon’s nine-year partnership as lead sponsors of the Lawn Tennis Association recently ended, but club bosses are delighted that professional tournaments will continue to be staged at the Sundorne Road venue twice a year.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said the support of Budgen Motors, which has dealerships in Shrewsbury and Telford, will ensure next month’s International Tennis Federation event goes from strength to strength.

He added: “It’s hugely important to us that the local community get involved in these tournaments.

“Budgen Motors are really supportive of what we do as sponsors of our successful tennis programme for local schools. They have also provided cars to transport the players competing in Pro-Series events from the club to their hotels for several years.

“Their backing means extra prize money will be on offer for this event, which means you get a better quality of players taking part. Players lining up in this tournament are subsequently likely to be appearing at Grand Slams, possibly Wimbledon, later this year, so it’s really exciting.

“Players from across Europe, including many leading British players, will be appearing and we are delighted to be holding the tournament again, after the success of the women’s tournament in November, which was very popular with a crowd of around 500 watching the final.”

James Martin, the managing director of Budgen Motors, added the company were looking forward to becoming a driving force behind the Pro-Series tournament.

He said: “We’re excited to be building on the excellent relationship which we already enjoy with The Shrewsbury Club. We have seen how well received these professional tournaments are by the local community and also the impact they have on the local economy.

“We are pleased to promote events that help raise the profile of Shrewsbury and we believe that staging professional tennis in town does exactly that.”

German ace Oscar Otte, 24, who beat Brit Macus Willis in last year’s Shrewsbury final, has since significantly climbed the world rankings and is now up to 135.

A host of players to have played at The Shrewsbury Club in the past have gone on to become world stars.

Admission for spectators to enjoy the action on the indoor courts will be free throughout the week at The Shrewsbury Club, which recently underwent a £1.4 million refurbishment programme.