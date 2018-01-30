Pharmacy celebrates golden year with branded stores and vans

Pharmacies and delivery vans across Shropshire are being given new branding as an independent family-owned business gears up for a golden year in 2018.

Lunts Pharmacies, which has two stores in Shrewsbury and well as stores in Pontesbury and Craven Arms, will have been serving the community for 50 years this year.

To mark the occasion the company has had its 50th anniversary logo printed on all its vans and prescription collection bags in across the county.

Owner Martin Lunt said the company had witnessed many things during those 50 years but the core strength of the firm remained as it always has – commitment to the community it serves.

“The Vietnam War was at its height and we were edging ever nearer the end of the Swinging Sixties – and Lunts opened our first pharmacy in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, in 1968,” he said.

“During the last 50 years we have seen that Castle Street shop close and four more open around the county bringing vital services to communities.

“Much has changed in that time, rural shops and services that were once the mainstay of villages and small towns have been hit hard and a lot are no longer with us. I believe it is of paramount importance to have a presence in these areas.

“Not everyone can travel to the larger towns and cities and for the elderly it can be a vital point of contact with someone – a real person they can converse with in the hustle and bustle of today’s everyday life.”

Lunts offers a comprehensive range of services including annual flu vaccinations and delivery of prescriptions.

Last year two pharmacists became qualified to administer travel vaccinations as well.

“This is another significant area where the pharmacist is playing an ever-increasing role these days – taking the pressure off GPs, A&E departments and the NHS,” Mr Lunt added.

“A lot of things people used to make an appointment to see their GP about or paid a visit to A&E for can be dealt with more quickly and efficiently without tying up these vital services who are there to deal with more serious conditions.

“I have been involved in the running of the company for 37 years and am extremely proud of what we have achieved and what we have brought to the community.”

Mr Lunt added that the logo being printed on vans and at stores was to emphasises the role his company has played in Shropshire for a long time.

There will also be a series of events at the pharmacies throughout the year culminating in a celebration on the anniversary date in July.

“We think it is comforting for people to know that we are still here 50 years on providing a service they can rely on and trust,” Mr Lunt said.

“I am looking forward to celebrating with all our staff and customers throughout the year and hope we will continue to be here for them for another 50 years at least.”