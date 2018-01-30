Mayor of Shrewsbury visits Young Enterprise trade fair

Young Enterprise has hosted the first of four trade fairs at Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane Mackensie spent time with Young Enterprise students last Saturday.

The Mayor talked to the teams about their businesses, how they came up with ideas for their products and the plans for the future of their fledgeling businesses.

The trade fairs are organised to give students an opportunity to learn from their mistakes, from talking to the public, and with advice from the business advisers, judges and volunteers with Young Enterprise – all very willing to offer the benefit of their experiences to help our young people succeed.

This year Young Enterprise has 30 teams with 286 students taking part.

The next trade fair will be held at the Darwin Shopping Centre Saturday 10th February and there are two more in Telford Shopping Centre on 3rd and 10th March. If you would like to find out more about Young Enterprise, come and talk to the businesses advisers, link teachers and volunteer board members – who will all be delighted to answer any of your questions.