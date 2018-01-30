Marches Academy Trust appoints dedicated careers professional

The Marches Academy Trust has appointed a dedicated careers professional to provide students with the best possible careers support and guidance to ensure they are well prepared as they move into further education, employment or training.

Meg Murphy, previously owner of her own recruitment business, provides students across the Marches School and Sir John Talbot’s School with independent and impartial career information, advice and guidance, and utilises labour market information. This knowledge and expertise ensures students have access to the skills required by employers post-Brexit.

Meg said, “It can be a difficult time trying to make future choices but I hope through the information and guidance I can offer and by working closely with local businesses, all of our students can make informed choices about their future destinations”.

Forming part of The Marches School education programme, all students are encouraged to seek work experience in a placement of their choosing. This offers a valuable insight into the work environment and helps students make career-related decisions. Students also engage in a wide variety of business and enterprise projects during their studies supported by our key sponsors including; Oswestry Town Council, Lanyon Bowdler, Tara Recruitment, Furrows of Oswestry, Hawk Plant Hire and Grocontinental. This provides meaningful interactions with businesses and visiting organisations.

Sarah Longville, CEO, Marches Academy Trust said, “Through the dedicated support we offer across the Marches Academy Trust, we are able to provide the best possible preparation to all of our students and ensure they do not miss out on the range of opportunities available to them”.

The recent appointment comes about in advance of the government-led initiative which indicates every school and college in England is to have a dedicated careers leader in place by the start of the 2018-19 academic year and the Department for Education has allocated £4 million to help fund the appointments.