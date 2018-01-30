Apprentices on career ladder at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

School leavers are well on the career ladder almost three years after joining the first apprentice scheme at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

From fire safety inspector to Technical Support Officer, web and graphic designer to IT technician and an apprentice who gives fire safety talks to children– all are now in a broad range of careers offering a bright jobs outlook.

They have passed exams, learned new skills and gained qualifications to add to their achievements along the way.

Sam Titley, 21, who was diagnosed with dyslexia on joining Shrewsbury fire HQ, has completed his NVQ level 2 business admin qualification. He is now a fire safety apprentice in Community Fire Safety and training towards his “dream job” as a youth worker.

Sam, who was commended for receiving a Shining Star award from a dyslexia consultant, now gives safety talks to schoolchildren on behalf of the fire and rescue service.

“The support I’ve had is unbelievable,” said Sam, who is due to attend Wolverhampton college to study youth work.

Technical Support Officer Emily Hodson, 20, from Telford, received a special award in recognition of her innovative thinking and charitable work.

She raised funds by organising a bring your pet to work day to buy Smokey Paws pet oxygen masks for Shropshire firefighters to revive animals suffering after inhaling smoke in a house fire.

Emily, who is interested in becoming a firefighter, said: “You can achieve just as much by not going to university. I didn’t want to get into massive debt but wanted a hands on job.”

While Dan Adams, 18, from Cruckton, near Shrewsbury, whose ambition is to be a firefighter, completed his NVQ level 3 business administration qualification and now works as a fire safety officer.

Web and graphic designer Deryn Jones, 21, from Oswestry, was awarded his NVQ level 3 in digital marketing.