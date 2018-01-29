Shropshire garage shortlisted in top national industry awards

A Shropshire independent car garage is among the finalists of the UK motor retail industry’s AM Awards – the accolades that recognise dealers at the forefront of their industry.

The annual Automotive Management Awards acknowledge exemplary performance and innovation in the industry.

The 2018 ceremony will be held at the ICC in Birmingham on February 8 and will acknowledge high achievers in 23 categories – including Bridgnorth-based David Dexters.

David Dexters, based in Stanley Lane, is a registered Bosch service centre and last year celebrated being recognised as a Customer Champion in the Shropshire Excellence in Business Awards.

They have been announced as a finalist in the Best Social Media Strategy after launching an online campaign to keep in touch with customers and provide advice and answers for drivers in need.

Richard Whitney, managing director, said: “It was brilliant to hear that we had been chosen as one of only four finalists in our category in the AM Awards.

“Our technicians are trained on the latest technologies and we use the most up to date diagnostic equipment to help pinpoint faults in vehicles as quickly and as accurately as possible – it made sense to ensure our communication with our customers used the latest technology too.

“We have a great relationship with our customers as we aim to be honest, efficient and affordable and we wanted to be able to communicate with people beyond our forecourt.

“Our social media strategy allows us to share ‘how to’ videos, advice, reminders, information about the people working behind the scenes and much more. It is great to see this side of our work recognised.”

The awards are independently audited by BDO UK.

BDO partner and head of motor retail Malcolm Thixton said: “As one of the leading advisers in the sector, we have been working with motor retailers for more than 20 years and are pleased to bring this experience to support AM in its recognition of the stars of the UK motor industry.”